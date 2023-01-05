Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,707 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 575,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,427,000 after buying an additional 53,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

DFS opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DFS. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

