Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.2 %

AME opened at $140.85 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.55 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

