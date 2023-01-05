Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,998,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,572 shares of company stock worth $24,315,187. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Shares of ETSY opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

