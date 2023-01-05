Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $166.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $255.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,710 shares of company stock worth $47,589,945. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

