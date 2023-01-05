Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $180.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

