Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $239.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.26. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $293.93.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

