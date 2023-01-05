Xponance Inc. Buys 1,032 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

Generac Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.76. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $332.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.