Xponance Inc. Buys 3,299 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 24.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 4.5 %

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

