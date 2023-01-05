Xponance Inc. Buys 998 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

FLT opened at $184.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

