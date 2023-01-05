Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Match Group by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,309 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.