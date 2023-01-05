Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after acquiring an additional 266,274 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in PTC by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 327,700 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,207,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,861,000 after purchasing an additional 140,029 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $900,514.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,705,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,043,078.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $340,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,758.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $900,514.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,705,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,043,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $121.97 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $507.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.19 million. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

