Xponance Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 327.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 91.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $609.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $573.18 and its 200-day moving average is $486.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $638.87.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.20.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

