Xponance Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 194.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,220,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,967,000 after buying an additional 1,465,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.05.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $128.46 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $135.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

