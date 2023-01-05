Xponance Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $87.42 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $167.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.