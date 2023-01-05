Xponance Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 97,138 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 91,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 60,560 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Nasdaq by 176.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 10,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 174.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

