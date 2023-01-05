Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.53.

CHD opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.14.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

