Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Paylocity by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $196.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.71 and a 200 day moving average of $218.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $253.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

