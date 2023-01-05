Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,114 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $174.98 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

