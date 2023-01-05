Xponance Inc. Purchases 12,763 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $33.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

