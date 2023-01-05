Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,315 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.23.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

