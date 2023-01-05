Xponance Inc. Purchases 561 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.88.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $344.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $534.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

