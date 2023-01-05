Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of FOX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,814,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 447.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

FOX Stock Up 3.3 %

FOXA stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.