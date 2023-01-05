Xponance Inc. Sells 159 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,269,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,499,000 after buying an additional 642,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,218,000 after buying an additional 575,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after buying an additional 476,439 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.84.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

