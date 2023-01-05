Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,464 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Shares of NTRS opened at $91.68 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

