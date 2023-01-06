2,349 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,349 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $144.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

