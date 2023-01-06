26,180 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.66 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.