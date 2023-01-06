3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $122.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.64.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

