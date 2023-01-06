8,600 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Stock Down 4.9 %

Amedisys stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.48 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Amedisys to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.44.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

