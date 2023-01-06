9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 18th

Shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 18th.

9F Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of JFU opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. 9F has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. State Street Corp increased its position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of 9F worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to o financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

