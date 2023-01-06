A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after buying an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after buying an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after buying an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of AOS opened at $59.38 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

