Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE AKR opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

