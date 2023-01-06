AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,211 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.05.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $250.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

