AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,061 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $833,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $442.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $450.71 and its 200 day moving average is $440.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $515.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

