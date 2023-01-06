AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 75.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlassian by 34.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,496,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,915,000 after purchasing an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.95.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,188,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $1,915,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,188,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $119.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.61. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

