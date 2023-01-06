AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Enbridge by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

