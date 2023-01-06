AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6,837.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 205,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after buying an additional 202,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RHS stock opened at $169.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $167.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $153.20 and a 12-month high of $182.29.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

