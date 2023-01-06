AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,231 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Okta by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Okta from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $220.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

