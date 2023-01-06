AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,440 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F opened at $12.25 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

