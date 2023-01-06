AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,252 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.69 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock worth $5,060,127 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.