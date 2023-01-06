AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,995 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $373.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.53.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

