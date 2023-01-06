AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,040 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 366.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 108,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 847.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 115,128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS IFRA opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82.

