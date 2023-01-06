AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 228.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $268.62 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $341.71. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

