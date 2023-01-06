AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 140.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,528 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.