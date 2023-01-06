AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 716.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 873,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 324,137 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 627,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 137,282 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 546,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 147,105 shares during the period. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 379,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after purchasing an additional 85,999 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.44.

