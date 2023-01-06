AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

ICLN stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

