AE Wealth Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

