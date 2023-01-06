AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,644 shares of company stock valued at $21,544,957. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $160.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.00. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $261.89.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.67.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

