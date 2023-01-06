AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 393.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $281.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $301.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

