AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $42.59 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk Profile

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.