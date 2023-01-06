AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,747 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 41.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $44,623,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth approximately $17,538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 85.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 176,091 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,550.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryder System Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of R stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $97.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

